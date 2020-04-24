Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 5,444 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,029,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,380. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

