Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NUSC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,675 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

