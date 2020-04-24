Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

