Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,757,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 874,097 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS:NULG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 21,297 shares of the stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

