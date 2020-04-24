Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

ESGV traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 21,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

