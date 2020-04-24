Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 220,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,938,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

