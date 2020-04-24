Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,368 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

