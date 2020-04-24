Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 11,658 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.84. 62,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,850. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

