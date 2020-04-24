Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 119,710 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,710 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,033 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

