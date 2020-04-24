Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

NUMG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 7,462 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

