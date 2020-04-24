Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 66,065 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,482 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period.

SPYG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.60. 104,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

