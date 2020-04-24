STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

