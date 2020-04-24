STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
