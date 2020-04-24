STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Earnings History for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit