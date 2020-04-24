STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

