Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bill.com Call Options (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 491% compared to the typical daily volume of 592 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.