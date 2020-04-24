Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Invests $433,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 24,132,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,729,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.