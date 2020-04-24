Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. American Express accounts for approximately 0.5% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $96,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

