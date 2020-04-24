Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.51

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Studio City International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of -0.78.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Studio City International Holdings Ltd will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Studio City International worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

