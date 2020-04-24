Suburban Propane Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 292.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 220.2%.

NYSE:SPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 5,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,053. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $866.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

