SunTrust Banks Comments on PolyOne Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for PolyOne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

POL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 661,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.89. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,466,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 284,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PolyOne by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 482,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after buying an additional 256,105 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.