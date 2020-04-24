SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $27.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $26.43. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $946.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $904.00 to $986.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $15.45 on Friday, reaching $882.47. 530,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.72 and its 200-day moving average is $793.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.