Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.88

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 155037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,317,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

