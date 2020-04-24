Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

