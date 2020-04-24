T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Decreased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

