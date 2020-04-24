Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 3,219,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.