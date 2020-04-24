Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Target stock traded up $3.92 on Friday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63. Target has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 165,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

