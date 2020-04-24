Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

TGT stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. 6,052,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

