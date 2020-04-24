TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 33.18%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 960,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,488. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

