TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

AMTD stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

