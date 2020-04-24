TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

AMTD stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit