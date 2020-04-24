TD Securities Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 470,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78. The stock has a market cap of $750.44 million and a P/E ratio of -57.00. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,076.25. Also, Director David Robinson Shaw purchased 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$160,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,396.50.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.