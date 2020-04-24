Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $314.55 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.06.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

