Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.19. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30-10.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.39. 2,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

