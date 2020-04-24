Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.60. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.75.

NYSE TDY traded down $6.03 on Friday, reaching $308.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.40 and its 200-day moving average is $338.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

