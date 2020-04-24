Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.75.

TDY traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.39. 2,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,544. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

