Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.30-10.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.75.

NYSE TDY traded down $6.03 on Friday, reaching $308.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

