Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 7.9%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 2,164,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,437,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on TELL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

The firm has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

