Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $61.20 on Friday. Teradyne has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,190 shares of company stock worth $8,194,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.