TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.29. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 391,602 shares changing hands.

TTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.50.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 170,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

