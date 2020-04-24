Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,121 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,199. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

