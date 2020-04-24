Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,626 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 55.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. 284,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,199. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

