Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $320.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

