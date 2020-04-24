Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 93000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

About Timia Capital (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Timia Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timia Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit