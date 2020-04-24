Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 93000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54.

About Timia Capital (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

