Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) has been assigned a C$29.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

TXG stock traded up C$1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$20.44. 722,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,992. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.7452331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

