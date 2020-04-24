Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) was downgraded by TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU stock traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$12.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.32.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.