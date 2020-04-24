Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 165,567 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the average volume of 12,735 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 163,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 89,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,179,344. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

