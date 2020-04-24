Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCL.A traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.17. 349,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $785.25 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.80. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.