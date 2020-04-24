Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 980,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

