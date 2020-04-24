Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

