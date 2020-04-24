TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

