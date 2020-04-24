U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Price Up 8%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 168,046 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 169,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

