Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.68. 161,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,565. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

